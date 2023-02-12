Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cellular Memory Love Challenge
8 views
channel image
Saved and Loved
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

Imprint your love, patience, kindness, and joy to others. Don't suppress your fruits of the Holy Spirit. Cellular memory communicates with all life on earth without needing physical contact. If you embody love for people, this passes on mentally, physically, and spiritually. The opposite is true as well. So we must change our mindset to put out all good things and destroy the negative thoughts.

Buy my ebook Covid-19 Deception on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSR52CWT


 Please subscribe and donate at my site, www.savedandloved.com,


Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/savedandloved.



Keywords
holy spiritlovekindnessjoythoughtspatienceself controlfruits of the spirit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket