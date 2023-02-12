Cellular Memory Love Challenge

Imprint your love, patience, kindness, and joy to others. Don't suppress your fruits of the Holy Spirit. Cellular memory communicates with all life on earth without needing physical contact. If you embody love for people, this passes on mentally, physically, and spiritually. The opposite is true as well. So we must change our mindset to put out all good things and destroy the negative thoughts.

Buy my ebook Covid-19 Deception on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSR52CWT



Please subscribe and donate at my site, www.savedandloved.com,



Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/savedandloved.





