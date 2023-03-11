Dashcam Derailment - America Off The Rails.

Dash Cam Derailment.
Springfield, Ohio, USA.
A major train derailment has occurred in Springfield, OH near the Clark County Fairgrounds.
The 212-car freight train was southbound, en route to Birmingham, Alabama, when 28 of its cars derailed, downing large high tension power lines, knocking out power to some residents and temporarily prompting shelter-in-place orders to homes within 1,000 feet, authorities said.
The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, according to Norfolk Southern.
There were multiple reports of power outages and officials urged residents to "shelter in place," and to avoid the area due to unknown materials, possibly chemical.
https://abc7ny.com/springfield-ohio-train-derailment-norfolk-southern-ntsb/12920243/
Footage courtesy Live Leak on Telegram - https://t.me/leaklive
(Train derailments are an every day occurrence in America now aren't they? I wonder why? - Ed)
Here's another one the other day - https://odysee.com/@SkyDomeAtlantis:4/trim.D3F3A119-FD5B-46A5-B248-15C9D442F843:f?r=BMiawvsTkeaxbK6tdGSgC98ecLWVLYWQ
And another the day after - https://nypost.com/2023/03/09/norfolk-southern-train-derails-in-alabama/
It's almost as if America is 'Off The Rails'
