Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dashcam Derailment - America Off The Rails.
82 views
channel image
Roobs Flyers
Published Yesterday |

Dash Cam Derailment.


Springfield, Ohio, USA.


A major train derailment has occurred in Springfield, OH near the Clark County Fairgrounds.


The 212-car freight train was southbound, en route to Birmingham, Alabama, when 28 of its cars derailed, downing large high tension power lines, knocking out power to some residents and temporarily prompting shelter-in-place orders to homes within 1,000 feet, authorities said.


The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, according to Norfolk Southern.


There were multiple reports of power outages and officials urged residents to "shelter in place," and to avoid the area due to unknown materials, possibly chemical.


https://abc7ny.com/springfield-ohio-train-derailment-norfolk-southern-ntsb/12920243/


Footage courtesy Live Leak on Telegram - https://t.me/leaklive


(Train derailments are an every day occurrence in America now aren't they? I wonder why? - Ed)


Here's another one the other day - https://odysee.com/@SkyDomeAtlantis:4/trim.D3F3A119-FD5B-46A5-B248-15C9D442F843:f?r=BMiawvsTkeaxbK6tdGSgC98ecLWVLYWQ


And another the day after - https://nypost.com/2023/03/09/norfolk-southern-train-derails-in-alabama/


It's almost as if America is 'Off The Rails'


Join Roobs Flyers


 http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

Keywords
alabamaohiowest virginiatrain derailmentspringfieldnorfolk southernamerica off the rails

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket