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Ann Dorn Shares Emotional Speech On Husbands Murder || RNC Highlights
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11 views • August 31, 2020
Ann Dorn shares how David Dorn was murdered by looters. America is in a time of great turmoil and some of our politicians are just letting it happen, we need to show them there wrong.
Follow me on my blog http://theaustinblog.org
Follow me on my blog http://theaustinblog.org
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