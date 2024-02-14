Create New Account
Reading the Bible LIVE: the Great Rapture 2024
DarylLawsonLive
Published 17 hours ago

Reading the Bible LIVE: 

‭‭2 Thessalonians‬ ‭2:7‭-‬8‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[7] For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. [8] And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:

