Reading the Bible LIVE: the Great Rapture 2024

Reading the Bible LIVE:

‭‭2 Thessalonians‬ ‭2:7‭-‬8‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[7] For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. [8] And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: