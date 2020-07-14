© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Year, Healthiest You
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • July 14, 2020
http://ghc.us/1tm
This new year, we want you to be your healthiest yet!
**Contest has ended.**
--------
Official Contest Rules:
No purchase necessary to enter the competition.
This competition is open to residents of the United States of America, aged 18 years or over. Employees of Promoter, its parent company, subsidiaries, affiliates or other parties, including but not limited to Global Healing Center, LP., in any way involved in the development, production, or distribution of this competition, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, children) and household members of each such employee and/or authors, are not eligible to participate in the Promotion.
This competition will commence at 12:00 am CDT on January 1, 2018, and all entries must be received by 11:59pm CDT on January 31, 2018. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any entries that are incomplete, illegible, corrupted or fail to reach the Promoter by the relevant closing date for any reason. Entries via agents or third parties are invalid.
Entrants may only submit to the contest once per product. Entries can be removed from the comment section if they're deemed inappropriate, irrelevant or vulgar. Removed entries are disqualified from the contest and will not be entered to win a prize. Disqualified entrants will not be notified.
To enter, entrants must submit a link to a minimum one-minute YouTube video of them sharing why they love one of the 20 products mentioned in this contest to the comment section below. It is not possible to enter the contest without submitting a video link.
Twenty winners will each receive one prize of the product they mention in their video.
The Promoter’s decision is final.
The prize is non-transferrable. The prize cannot be changed or exchanged by winner(s). In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the Promoter reserves the right (a) to substitute alternative prizes of equivalent or greater value and (b) in exceptional circumstances to amend or foreclose the promotion without notice.
All winners will be notified via YouTube messenger by Promoter’s official YouTube account. Each winner will be notified by February 2, 2018. Each winner must claim their prize within 30 days of the Promoter sending a notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, it will lapse and the Promoter reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
By entering this competition each entrant confirms that their entry is their wholly-owned creation and, to the extent that such entry makes use of any third party materials, that these have been fully cleared unless they are no longer protected by copyright or other intellectual property rights. Entrants will keep the Promoter harmless from any claims in relation to their entry that the entry infringes the personal or proprietary right of any other person. By submitting an entry, each entrant grants to the Promoter a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to edit, publish, translate, modify, adapt, make available and distribute the entry throughout the world in any media now known or hereafter invented. Each entrant undertakes to complete any necessary documentation to formalize the license. If you do not want to grant us these rights, please do not submit materials to us.
Each entrant also confirms that anyone depicted in an entry has given their permission for the inclusion of their image in the entry and the use of the entry including their image by the entrant and the Promoter.
The Promoter will use any data submitted by entrants only for the purposes of running the competition unless otherwise stated in the entry details. By entering this competition, all entrants consent to the use of their personal data by the Promoter for the purposes of the administration of this competition and any other purposes to which the entrant has consented.
The winners agree to take part in reasonable post event publicity and to the use of their names and videos in such publicity.
YouTube is not a sponsor of this contest. Contest users release YouTube from any and all liability related to this contest. All entrants must abide by YouTube Community Guidelines: https://www.youtube.com/yt/about/poli...
These terms and conditions are governed in accordance with the laws of the United States of America. By entering the competition each entrant agrees to be bound by these terms and conditions. The Promoter is Global Healing Center, LP, located at 2040 N. Loop West, Ste. 108, Houston, Texas 77018.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
This new year, we want you to be your healthiest yet!
**Contest has ended.**
--------
Official Contest Rules:
No purchase necessary to enter the competition.
This competition is open to residents of the United States of America, aged 18 years or over. Employees of Promoter, its parent company, subsidiaries, affiliates or other parties, including but not limited to Global Healing Center, LP., in any way involved in the development, production, or distribution of this competition, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, children) and household members of each such employee and/or authors, are not eligible to participate in the Promotion.
This competition will commence at 12:00 am CDT on January 1, 2018, and all entries must be received by 11:59pm CDT on January 31, 2018. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any entries that are incomplete, illegible, corrupted or fail to reach the Promoter by the relevant closing date for any reason. Entries via agents or third parties are invalid.
Entrants may only submit to the contest once per product. Entries can be removed from the comment section if they're deemed inappropriate, irrelevant or vulgar. Removed entries are disqualified from the contest and will not be entered to win a prize. Disqualified entrants will not be notified.
To enter, entrants must submit a link to a minimum one-minute YouTube video of them sharing why they love one of the 20 products mentioned in this contest to the comment section below. It is not possible to enter the contest without submitting a video link.
Twenty winners will each receive one prize of the product they mention in their video.
The Promoter’s decision is final.
The prize is non-transferrable. The prize cannot be changed or exchanged by winner(s). In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the Promoter reserves the right (a) to substitute alternative prizes of equivalent or greater value and (b) in exceptional circumstances to amend or foreclose the promotion without notice.
All winners will be notified via YouTube messenger by Promoter’s official YouTube account. Each winner will be notified by February 2, 2018. Each winner must claim their prize within 30 days of the Promoter sending a notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, it will lapse and the Promoter reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
By entering this competition each entrant confirms that their entry is their wholly-owned creation and, to the extent that such entry makes use of any third party materials, that these have been fully cleared unless they are no longer protected by copyright or other intellectual property rights. Entrants will keep the Promoter harmless from any claims in relation to their entry that the entry infringes the personal or proprietary right of any other person. By submitting an entry, each entrant grants to the Promoter a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to edit, publish, translate, modify, adapt, make available and distribute the entry throughout the world in any media now known or hereafter invented. Each entrant undertakes to complete any necessary documentation to formalize the license. If you do not want to grant us these rights, please do not submit materials to us.
Each entrant also confirms that anyone depicted in an entry has given their permission for the inclusion of their image in the entry and the use of the entry including their image by the entrant and the Promoter.
The Promoter will use any data submitted by entrants only for the purposes of running the competition unless otherwise stated in the entry details. By entering this competition, all entrants consent to the use of their personal data by the Promoter for the purposes of the administration of this competition and any other purposes to which the entrant has consented.
The winners agree to take part in reasonable post event publicity and to the use of their names and videos in such publicity.
YouTube is not a sponsor of this contest. Contest users release YouTube from any and all liability related to this contest. All entrants must abide by YouTube Community Guidelines: https://www.youtube.com/yt/about/poli...
These terms and conditions are governed in accordance with the laws of the United States of America. By entering the competition each entrant agrees to be bound by these terms and conditions. The Promoter is Global Healing Center, LP, located at 2040 N. Loop West, Ste. 108, Houston, Texas 77018.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.