AxeTruth 08/05 AxeTruth Morning-Noon Show – Tripping & Wildin Out

its the Thursday wildin' out noon show..... dropping the hard solid gold TRUTH about that every bit of this COVID19 PANDEMIC WAS A LIE, A HOAX.... it was manipulated date promoted by the WHO, NIH, CDC, & propagated by the MSM..



1. Chitterling section of Youtube has all kinds of drama going on with these popular Pro Black / Black First content creators Kwame Brown & Young Pharaoh



2. CDC has extended the eviction moritorium for 60 days for all these lazy people who stop paying rent



3. CNN props this Single black mother of 3 who stop paying her rent as SOME kind of hero.... after she plaid victim to being evicted & More than $170,000 raised in 24 hours for mother and three kids facing eviction



4. Old white man sets up a slip in fall all caught on surveillance camera



5. Police speak out says hate does not bother him because he took the job to protect and serve US ALL



6. Wild car escape in NYC Bronx where criminal hits random cars & takes driving on the sidewalk to get away from cops



7. Surveillance videos show how a man defended himself from three armed robbers in February and ended up facing charges himself about two months later in Miami-Dade County.



8. people in Maryland speaking out a city hall meeting calling out their politcal plan to keep us locked up till next election so Democrats can win & all the other false COVID19 regulations



9. Alberta Canada has now recognized Covid19 as a mild flu will be treating it as such, because of man who took them to court over being fined for not wearing a mask , he ask for them to prove that COVID19 exist they could not supply that information ....



10. We laugh and have fun pointing out this craziness & that so many people fell for it.. however in all seriousness THIS HOAX is going to make the masses LIVID... they will demand JUSTICE... the evil people who perpetrated this fraud and the MSM will be held accountable.



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