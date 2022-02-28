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Tsunami Tsunami TSUNAMI , Water as High as the Walls of Jerusalem...
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43 views • February 28, 2022
The Eventuality Confirmed....PRAY TO BE ACCOUNTED WORTHY TO ESCAPE all THE HORRORS COMING ON THE EARTH
Luke 21:36 "Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man."
video by Jonathan Kleck
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
Luke 21:36 "Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man."
video by Jonathan Kleck
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
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