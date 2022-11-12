Saint Michael the Archangel's Warning to Luz de Maria and other Catholic Prophets

Quo Vadis

The prophetic warning, initially, was on an assassination of a political leader and a world war that would be triggered. More recently, the killing of a Balkan leader was revealed by Saint Michael the Archangel in his message to mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla, on Nov. 3, 2022 as follows:

“Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

“As the envoy of the Most Holy Trinity I tell you that humanity, immersed in material things, is plunging deeper into that which is immediate and finite.

“Human beings have made a god of themselves, of their mortal bodies, of their ego, of their position in society, meaning that they can lose their souls if they do not immediately take the decision to change their lives completely by moving towards conversion.

“You are keeping your eyes on the two countries at war, this being the means by which you are being distracted, downplaying the importance of other countries in conflict.

“Keep in mind that there will be the death of a leader in the Balkans, which will immediately lead to war between nations.

“The children of our Queen and Mother are not analyzing what is hidden behind what is happening at this time: the stage is set for the Third World War.

“Poor humanity!

The repeated scourging of the earth at the hands of nature is being hidden beneath scientific concepts, and what has been warned about by heaven is being called ‘climate change’.

“What is happening is leading humanity toward the fulfillment of what has been announced.

Great changes will accelerate the appearance of events for the purification of this generation.

“Another sign is appearing before you: the moon clothed in red (blood moon November 9th), the color of blood, which you know as the beaver moon.

The beaver makes provisions for winter, but is threatened by those who pursue it in order to hunt it.

The moon foreshadows humanity’s progress toward its purification:

“It is a harbinger of the imminence of great earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. . . It is a harbinger of grief in societies that are protesting in most countries. . .

“It is a harbinger of serious armed uprisings intended to overthrow governments. . . It is a harbinger of the persecution of your brothers and sisters by a godless humanity.

“People of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, a people filled with virtues scorned by men without God:

“This is a time of grief brought about by the intelligence of man, who has rejected the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother.

His spiritual faculties are in decline, preventing humanity from harboring faith and noble sentiments full of love, as commanded by Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“This is the era of the Holy Spirit for those who stand firm in faith.

It will be a time of wonders for those who want to convert; this is the moment to do so.

No matter how intense the times may be, they are optimal for personal conversion.

“The manual for the way is love. The signpost marked so that you would not go astray is obedience.

The meeting point is fraternal love.

“You have a Mother who loves you, and she shelters all her children in her Immaculate Heart so that they would not be led astray by evil.

Attentive, obedient, fraternal and merciful, such are the people of our King and Lord Jesus Christ; a people of love, of charity and of firm and strong faith, so strong that the winds cannot bend them.

Wait for the Angel of Peace.

You will receive him through the firm faith with which you await him.

“Pray in season and out of season.

Pray with your works and actions, and love your fellow man even when your fellow man is your own torturer.

“Pray for those who do not love you. Pray with your heart. ”

Meanwhile, despite the dire messages, the Blessed Mother again reminded those faithful to God not to fear.

This was in her message through mystic Gisella Cardia on November 8, 2022 as follows:

“Dear daughter, thank you, for having welcomed me into your heart. Daughter, you must tell everyone to love and forgive.

“Do not be afraid for tomorrow if you are in Christ; I understand those who love and have faith and who feel different from this world, which is caught up in frivolous things, lies and un-Christian conduct.

“Your prayers will mitigate God’s Wrath.

Children, always have peace, love and hope in your hearts.

“I do not come to frighten you, but to ask you for conversion.

I am a Mother who loves her children.

“My children, the Archangel Michael will be by your side to deliver you from the evil that surrounds you.

Jesus is coming and heaven awaits you.

Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.”

