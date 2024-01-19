The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Be Like Jesus. Merciful And Full Of Grace.

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

God, through the sacrifice of Jesus, wants to give every human on Earth the opportunity of salvation. Even those you may not like.





Infinite Forgiveness

From Intouch Ministries

Relationships work well when we become channels of God’s mercy and grace.

Matthew 18:15-22

Some people say the most difficult part of any job is not the task itself or the challenge involved but getting along with coworkers. Are you surprised? Getting along with other humans is where things likely fall apart. So, after Jesus drives home God’s intention that not even one of His little ones should perish, the immediate takeaway He gives the disciples is conflict management advice.





White Heart - Invitation

The Rock Almighty

