© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"From My Valley So Dear To My Heart" is a warm, nostalgic country tune that captures the ache and joy of a weary traveler returning to the valley and loved ones who hold his heart. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/selected-verses-from-the-heart-and-pen-of-mreaze Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969