Democrat Strategist Ernest Bigot: "Black People NEED Us"

Democratic strategist, Earnest bigot, Weighs in on all the ways that his party helps black people, from providing access to abortions, to their continued promise of reparations, to releasing black criminals, to protecting the black community from the white supremacists views of David Goggins who preaches personal responsibility.
#satire #racism #welfare #davidgoggins #abortion
