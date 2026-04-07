Drone Warfare and its Impact on Warfare, an interview with John Ferguson

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Warfare has changed forever—and drones are leading the charge. Low-cost UAVs can now gather intel, map terrain, and strike targets faster than ever before. What once took teams and lives can now be done remotely. The battlefield is smarter, faster, and more accessible—and that shift is unstoppable.
#DroneWarfare #MilitaryTech #FutureOfWar #UAV #Defense
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