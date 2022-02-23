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197) Morgellons, metais de elevada condutividade e grafeno
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100 views • February 23, 2022
Morgellons, uma pequena análise da função e dos componentes de auto-montagem de antenas com metais de elevada condutividade, para fusão entre tecnologia e biologia.
Créditos a LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Feb 22/23, 2022:
LA VACUNA DE LA GRIPE AL MICROSCOPIO - PROGRAMA 261: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LAVACUNADELAGRIPEALMICROSCOPIO-PROGRAMA261-:6 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1306872802
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos a LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Feb 22/23, 2022:
LA VACUNA DE LA GRIPE AL MICROSCOPIO - PROGRAMA 261: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LAVACUNADELAGRIPEALMICROSCOPIO-PROGRAMA261-:6 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1306872802
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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