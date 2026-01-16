BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
396 Hz Isochronic Compilation for relaxation, introspection, mindfulness, focus, clarity, sleep
TheLivingARTs
TheLivingARTs
37 views • 1 day ago

Introducing our latest video compilation featuring the soothing sounds of 396 Hz isochronic tones, perfectly harmonized with tranquil music.


This immersive experience consists of five distinct segments, each lasting 10 minutes, designed to help you relax, meditate, and explore deeper states of consciousness. In this compilation, you will encounter the following frequencies:

1. **40 Hz** - Known for enhancing focus and cognitive abilities, this segment promotes mental clarity and stimulates higher brain function.

 2. **12 Hz** - This frequency aids in relaxation and stress relief, allowing you to unwind while remaining mentally alert.

3. **10 Hz** - Ideal for achieving deeper meditation, 10 Hz encourages feelings of balance and peace, making it easier to connect with your inner self.

4. **7.83 Hz** - Referred to as the Schumann Resonance, this frequency grounds you and connects you with the Earth's natural rhythms, promoting stability and tranquility.

5. **4 Hz** - This deeply relaxing frequency invites feelings of calm and serenity, creating the perfect atmosphere for mindfulness and introspection.

6. **2 Hz** - The final segment culminates in an ultra-low frequency, encouraging a profound state of relaxation and introspective thought.


Each frequency is accompanied by uplifting music, creating a harmonious backdrop that enhances your listening experience. Whether you're using this compilation for meditation, studying, or simply unwinding after a long day, our 396 Hz isochronic compilation is designed to foster a sense of peace and well-being. Join us on this sonic journey and let the sounds guide you to a place of relaxation and balance.


Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more relaxing soundscapes!


Results vary. Viewer encouraged to make own judgement on which frequencies to listen to, how often, and how long.


Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.


For more information see https://thelivingarts.xyz/investigative-report-isochronic-tones-verses-binaural-beats


Backgrounds are from paid subscription to https://www.canva.com/


Music [Deep into Nature] composed by Music of Wisdom - https://meditationmusiclibrary.com/


#isochronic #369hz #soundhealing #mindfulness

