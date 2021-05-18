© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Soldier's Explosive Tell-All: "Palestinians are Right to Resist" (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
426 views • May 18, 2021
Israeli Soldier's Explosive Tell-All: "Palestinians are Right to Resist" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Empire Files at:-
https://youtu.be/FkxJd88xkBU
Get EXCLUSIVE Empire Files content, and keep us independent and ad-free, at https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles
In a rare, candid conversation, Abby Martin interviews a former Israeli Army combat soldier who served as an occupier in Palestine’s Hebron City. Eran Efrati spent years as a sergeant and combat soldier in the Israeli military, but has since become an outspoken critic of the occupation of Palestine and Israeli apartheid.
Efrati gives explosive testimony on the reality of his service and explains how war crimes are institutionalized, as well as how systematic the oppression against Palestinians really is in a war of conquest that will no-doubt be accelerated under the Trump Administration.
FOLLOW // http://twitter.com/empirefiles
LIKE // http://facebook.com/theempirefiles
Mirrored from You Tube channel Empire Files at:-
https://youtu.be/FkxJd88xkBU
Get EXCLUSIVE Empire Files content, and keep us independent and ad-free, at https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles
In a rare, candid conversation, Abby Martin interviews a former Israeli Army combat soldier who served as an occupier in Palestine’s Hebron City. Eran Efrati spent years as a sergeant and combat soldier in the Israeli military, but has since become an outspoken critic of the occupation of Palestine and Israeli apartheid.
Efrati gives explosive testimony on the reality of his service and explains how war crimes are institutionalized, as well as how systematic the oppression against Palestinians really is in a war of conquest that will no-doubt be accelerated under the Trump Administration.
FOLLOW // http://twitter.com/empirefiles
LIKE // http://facebook.com/theempirefiles
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.