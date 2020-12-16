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** Vaccine Exemption Tactics! ** - Mandated Vaccinations on the Horizon
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351 views • December 16, 2020
** IN THIS VIDEO: "Vaccines are safe and effective" - That is a lie. Vaccines have a very dark record of human tragedy and suffering. Those people who make, sell, regulate and administer vaccines all know this. But the ultimate selling is to pass laws forcing you to consume a product or service. This video clearly explains how to protect yourself from any attempted forced vaccination program.
** FreedomTaker - https://www.freedomtaker.com/index.html
-- Free Download Documents
(MS Word Format)
The best way to claim and protect your rights is IN WRITING. The free download documents here have value and utility for anyone who wishes to secure their lives and protect themselves and their families from a rigged and hostile civic and corporate infrastructure.
These documents provide answers, claims and notice to many of the bad actors and wrongdoers in government and corporations who think it is their privilege to violate your rights, seize your wealth and property, invade your privacy and assault your health and safety.
When you are silent, when you fail to clearly state your position on the record, you are presumed to agree with whatever is being done to you! You are presumed to be a servant, slave and ATM card to the system. These documents help you correct that problem.
** - CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - - AGREEMENT BETWEEN VACCINE PROVIDERS AND VACCINATED PARTY -
Form: https://www.freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/VaccinationNotice_v3.doc
** - REFUSAL OF VACCINATION/S FOR CAUSE -
Form: https://www.freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/RefusalOfVaccination3.doc
** NOTICE AND WARNING OF NO CONSENT FOR MEDICAL TESTING AND TREATMENT
Form: https://www.freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/NoConsentForMedicalTesting.doc
** Freedom Advocate Explains How To Say No If COVID-19 Vaccination Becomes Mandatory
LewRockwell.com – by Richard Enos - 29/Apr/2020
Video & Article : https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/no_author/freedom-advocate-explains-how-to-say-no-if-covid-19-vaccination-becomes-mandatory/
-- For those of us who believe vaccines to be unsafe and not properly tested, news coming out that plans are underway to mandate vaccination for COVID-19 is troubling.
Bill Gates, a man who everyone knows has the biggest financial stake in all this, has said that we won’t go back to normal until a vaccine has gotten out to the entire world.
Many world leaders are ready to follow Gates’ playbook, like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who stated, “Normality as it was before will not come back full-on until we get a vaccine for this.”
And now some officials on the ground, those who are directing the logistics of a vaccine rollout, are telling us how imminent these plans may be. Let’s listen to the words of Dr. Allison Arwady, the head of Chicago’s Public Health Department, who tells us “We’ve already bought the syringes, we already know where it’s going to happen…”:
Defying Mandatory Vaccination Plans
In order to understand how you would be able to defy any initiatives that would attempt to force you or any of your family members to take any vaccines, or ingest or have anything injected into your body for that matter, it is important to grasp one of the most basic principles underlying life on Earth: each of us as individuals are free and sovereign beings. The only way someone can have any power over us is by our consent. Mostly without knowing it, we have consented to the entire political and legal structure that we believe has power over us. If you would like to dive more deeply into the broader discussion of this, please take a look at my series of articles on Natural Law here.
Keeping it within the context of mandatory vaccination, I would like to introduce you to Jerry Day, whose website FreedomTaker serves as a resource for those who would like to come to a better understanding of their sovereignty as individuals and learn about the practical defense of their innate liberty in our current society.
In the video below, Day gives a strong indictment against the Bill Gates/WHO vaccine agenda and its inherent risks to each of us personally, and explains what we need to do if we ever find ourselves being coerced by our government and medical establishment into taking a vaccine:
The first thing we must do is state our position clearly and on the record to those people who administer vaccines. We are certainly not protected if we haven’t even stated our position. You will see links to two free download documents at FreedomTaker.com. The first document is a requirement that all medical service and vaccine providers sign for you, to acknowledge the risks of vaccines, that they are causing that risk by offering vaccines, and that they accept full personal liability to pay for all damage they cause by administering a vaccine.
Cont'd
** FreedomTaker - https://www.freedomtaker.com/index.html
-- Free Download Documents
(MS Word Format)
The best way to claim and protect your rights is IN WRITING. The free download documents here have value and utility for anyone who wishes to secure their lives and protect themselves and their families from a rigged and hostile civic and corporate infrastructure.
These documents provide answers, claims and notice to many of the bad actors and wrongdoers in government and corporations who think it is their privilege to violate your rights, seize your wealth and property, invade your privacy and assault your health and safety.
When you are silent, when you fail to clearly state your position on the record, you are presumed to agree with whatever is being done to you! You are presumed to be a servant, slave and ATM card to the system. These documents help you correct that problem.
** - CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - - AGREEMENT BETWEEN VACCINE PROVIDERS AND VACCINATED PARTY -
Form: https://www.freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/VaccinationNotice_v3.doc
** - REFUSAL OF VACCINATION/S FOR CAUSE -
Form: https://www.freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/RefusalOfVaccination3.doc
** NOTICE AND WARNING OF NO CONSENT FOR MEDICAL TESTING AND TREATMENT
Form: https://www.freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/NoConsentForMedicalTesting.doc
** Freedom Advocate Explains How To Say No If COVID-19 Vaccination Becomes Mandatory
LewRockwell.com – by Richard Enos - 29/Apr/2020
Video & Article : https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/no_author/freedom-advocate-explains-how-to-say-no-if-covid-19-vaccination-becomes-mandatory/
-- For those of us who believe vaccines to be unsafe and not properly tested, news coming out that plans are underway to mandate vaccination for COVID-19 is troubling.
Bill Gates, a man who everyone knows has the biggest financial stake in all this, has said that we won’t go back to normal until a vaccine has gotten out to the entire world.
Many world leaders are ready to follow Gates’ playbook, like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who stated, “Normality as it was before will not come back full-on until we get a vaccine for this.”
And now some officials on the ground, those who are directing the logistics of a vaccine rollout, are telling us how imminent these plans may be. Let’s listen to the words of Dr. Allison Arwady, the head of Chicago’s Public Health Department, who tells us “We’ve already bought the syringes, we already know where it’s going to happen…”:
Defying Mandatory Vaccination Plans
In order to understand how you would be able to defy any initiatives that would attempt to force you or any of your family members to take any vaccines, or ingest or have anything injected into your body for that matter, it is important to grasp one of the most basic principles underlying life on Earth: each of us as individuals are free and sovereign beings. The only way someone can have any power over us is by our consent. Mostly without knowing it, we have consented to the entire political and legal structure that we believe has power over us. If you would like to dive more deeply into the broader discussion of this, please take a look at my series of articles on Natural Law here.
Keeping it within the context of mandatory vaccination, I would like to introduce you to Jerry Day, whose website FreedomTaker serves as a resource for those who would like to come to a better understanding of their sovereignty as individuals and learn about the practical defense of their innate liberty in our current society.
In the video below, Day gives a strong indictment against the Bill Gates/WHO vaccine agenda and its inherent risks to each of us personally, and explains what we need to do if we ever find ourselves being coerced by our government and medical establishment into taking a vaccine:
The first thing we must do is state our position clearly and on the record to those people who administer vaccines. We are certainly not protected if we haven’t even stated our position. You will see links to two free download documents at FreedomTaker.com. The first document is a requirement that all medical service and vaccine providers sign for you, to acknowledge the risks of vaccines, that they are causing that risk by offering vaccines, and that they accept full personal liability to pay for all damage they cause by administering a vaccine.
Cont'd
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