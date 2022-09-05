A Warning from 2019 - ID Passports.

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2019 - Through SMARTphones & Apps they are softening you up for a lifetime of exploitation.
2020-2021 - Now they've advanced to the Vax Passport with Digital permissions. Soon it'll be digital ID, QR Codes and blockchain.
It is essential that you #DitchYourSmartphone or do a #SmartphoneStrike.