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Stem Cell Training in Milan, Italy!
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15 views • November 19, 2019
I am currently in Milan, Italy working with one of my Italian colleagues, Dr. Paolo Limoli on the latest stem cell transplant techniques to help restore lost vision.
3 patients were treated this morning.
Very exciting work.
If you have severe eye conditions, please call our office at
=> +1 352 588 0477
Or get a free consult with our program director at
WWW.FREECONSULT.US
3 patients were treated this morning.
Very exciting work.
If you have severe eye conditions, please call our office at
=> +1 352 588 0477
Or get a free consult with our program director at
WWW.FREECONSULT.US
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