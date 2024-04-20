Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Real Hand Controlling the White House is in a PANIC | OAN
channel image
GalacticStorm
2237 Subscribers
Shop now
375 views
Published 13 hours ago

Chanel Rion OAN - Obama’s Third Eye in the White House is THIS man. Jake Sullivan. He’s calling the shots… He is why Iran/Hamas attacked Israel. Now he’s panicking. And in Chanel Rion's words, he should be investigated for treason.



https://x.com/ChanelRion/status/1781674910085001378

Keywords
iranwhite housesaudi arabiaisrealhamasoanchanel rionjake sullivan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket