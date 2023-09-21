Create New Account
Doctors Feel Silenced
Published a day ago

MIRRORED from Senator Alex Antic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oE1hpJQLB0&ab_channel=SenatorAlexAntic 


Jun 5, 2023

“Over the last two years, I have spoken to more doctors and nurses than I can recall about their fear of the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency.

Recently, AHPRA told me that clinicians had no reason to fear them.

Watch as I question AHPRA during Senate estimates last week.”

