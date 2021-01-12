© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ain't No Mountain High Enough-INTEL in comments
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
792 views • January 12, 2021
RIP Cynthia Manley - Remember Me/ Ain't No Mountain High Enough Suite
Executive order 13959 kicks in 9.30 AM DC time
Below is a projection of what is likely to happen if this EO is acted upon - I do not know what The President will say..
But in any event this gives an outline of what might occur.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
This is not a drill
Executive order 13959 kicks in 9.30 AM DC time
Check the list of companies that will be deregulated:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_13959
This action impacts China.
All CCP related investors and stocks will be involved
This is the scenario that
MIGHT happen...
This can temporarily and supposedly bring scary events necessary to erase all evil from this planet, awaken the world to truth and switch over to the new corrupt free world.
All MSM will be taken down.
QFS - money system -will go live
Project Odin will kick in to bring truth via global emergency broadcast.
Be prepared.
Don't fear.
The storm is here...
Executive order 13959 kicks in 9.30 AM DC time
Below is a projection of what is likely to happen if this EO is acted upon - I do not know what The President will say..
But in any event this gives an outline of what might occur.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
This is not a drill
Executive order 13959 kicks in 9.30 AM DC time
Check the list of companies that will be deregulated:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_13959
This action impacts China.
All CCP related investors and stocks will be involved
This is the scenario that
MIGHT happen...
This can temporarily and supposedly bring scary events necessary to erase all evil from this planet, awaken the world to truth and switch over to the new corrupt free world.
All MSM will be taken down.
QFS - money system -will go live
Project Odin will kick in to bring truth via global emergency broadcast.
Be prepared.
Don't fear.
The storm is here...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.