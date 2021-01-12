Ain't No Mountain High Enough-INTEL in comments

RIP Cynthia Manley - Remember Me/ Ain't No Mountain High Enough SuiteExecutive order 13959 kicks in 9.30 AM DC timeBelow is a projection of what is likely to happen if this EO is acted upon - I do not know what The President will say..But in any event this gives an outline of what might occur.🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨This is not a drillExecutive order 13959 kicks in 9.30 AM DC timeCheck the list of companies that will be deregulated:This action impacts China.All CCP related investors and stocks will be involvedThis is the scenario thatMIGHT happen...This can temporarily and supposedly bring scary events necessary to erase all evil from this planet, awaken the world to truth and switch over to the new corrupt free world.All MSM will be taken down.QFS - money system -will go liveProject Odin will kick in to bring truth via global emergency broadcast.Be prepared.Don't fear.The storm is here...