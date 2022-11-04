⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, Nov 4, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (4 November 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 High-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces has neutralised the workshops designed for producing rocket motors in Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk region), as well as 3 workshops at 'Kommunar' plant in Kharkov that was the venue for producing projectiles for multiple-launch systems.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, intensive action of Russian forces have resulted in frustrating the attempts of 2 enemy's company tactical groups to launch an attack towards Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Russian artillery and Army Aviation has neutralised the enemy. The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been driven back to their initial positions.





◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 pickups, 14 Humvee and Kozak armoured motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 2 reinforced mechanised infantry battalions attempted to launch attacks towards Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ All the attacks have been successfully repelled by Russian forces.





◽️ The enemy has suffered casualties of over 90 personnel killed and about 60 wounded, 4 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, and 12 motor vehicles.





💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the enemy has been neutralised by Russian artillery, Assault and Army Aviation.





◽️ Over 95 Ukrainian personnel, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, and 10 multipurpose motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 5 AFU command posts near Krasnogorovka, Nevelskoye, Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic), Novogrigoryevka, Mirnoye (Nikolayev region), as well as 87 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 179 areas.





◽️ A missile attack has resulted in the neutralisation of one of foreign mercenaries' headquarters near Nikolayev.





◽️ Moreover, 4 munitions depots have been destroyed near Novonikolayevka, Krasnoarmeysk, Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novoaleksandrovka (Kherson region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Aleksandrovka (Kherson region), and Dokuchayevsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, 9 projectiles launched by HIMARS, and 3 rockets launched by Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Chernobayevka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 330 airplanes and 168 helicopters, 2,426 unmanned aerial vehicles, 384 air defence missile systems, 6,322 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 882 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,551 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,027 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.