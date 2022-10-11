Vaccine Efficacy: A Lie From Day One and they KNEW IT!

Pfizer director admits to European Parliament that the efficacy of the gene therapy shot was entirely unknown when released to the public. The claim is that they could not test efficacy of immunization and transmission, as they had to move at the "speed of science". What is evident with the unveiling of truth through her statement is that science was completely abolished from the process. Science dictates that testing of such new bio-technology for safety and efficacy, would be at least 3-6 years on a fast track. So it seems they were moving at the speed of a swindle or scam, rather than science. Yeah, we were scammed and swindled. Many lost their jobs. Some even lost their families, when the government came to kidnap their children for protecting them from the dangers of an experimental inoculant. My heart and prayers are with the many brothers and sisters who were terrorized as a result of wanting to exercise sovereignty over their own bodies and/or protect their children from highly probable harm.