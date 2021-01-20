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PSEC - 2021 - UnsilencedVoice - Wondering What Happened? Watch This Video [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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670 views • January 20, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - UnsilencedVoice - Wondering What Happened? Watch This Video" -- the video title is description enough, dontchya think?


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Darkest Sky
Hashtags: #unsilenmcedvoice #alttech #censorship #purge #cancelculture
Metatags Space Separated: unsilenmcedvoice alttech censorship purge cancelculture
Metatags Comma Separated: unsilenmcedvoice, alttech, censorship, purge, cancelculture


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xHc0yqlPszEx/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1197426396233060352?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---UnsilencedVoice---Wondering-What-Happened--Watch-This-Video--hd-720p-:2?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/QFvUIB5FXlKAZB2
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcx55d-psec-2021-unsilencedvoice-wondering-what-happened-watch-this-video-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/UmeMMbu
On Brighteon: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/UmeMMbu

Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-unsilencedvoice-wondering-what-happened-watch-this-1197767553542639616?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-UnsilencedVoice-Socialmedia-867464959

PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Keywords
censorshippurgealttechcancelcultureunsilenmcedvoice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy