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Ukraine War Russia partial mobilization. Shoigu- 300,000 reservists. Putin- this is not a bluff
Alex Christoforouhttps://rumble.com/v1kxbb9-russia-partial-mobilisation.-shoigu-300000-reservists.-putin-this-is-not-a-.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1QFONgdsfQ
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/russia,-partial-mobilisation.-shoigu,:b
Russia, partial mobilisation. Shoigu, 300,000 reservists. Putin, this is not a bluff. Update 1