Feeding Us Lies

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It’s All A Fraud
* [Bidan] administration has been feeding us lie after lie.
* No one wants to see him speak.
* Nobody wants him to run in 2024.
* We’re all a lot poorer under him.
* Dems want you to suffer for their green dream.
* No one wants windmills in their backyard.
* White House is wasting infrastructure $.
* Joe’s record-breaking border.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 September 2022