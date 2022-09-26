Create New Account
Feeding Us Lies
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

It’s All A Fraud

* [Bidan] administration has been feeding us lie after lie.

* No one wants to see him speak.

* Nobody wants him to run in 2024.

* We’re all a lot poorer under him.

* Dems want you to suffer for their green dream.

* No one wants windmills in their backyard.

* White House is wasting infrastructure $.

* Joe’s record-breaking border.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312885506112

Keywords
nancy pelosijesse wattersborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderfraudcost of livingal goredisinformationgreen energybroken borderopen borderborder invasionborder crossingprice inflationbidenflationbidenomicsborder surgemendacityborder breakdownbidenpressiongreen new scam

