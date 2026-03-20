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Ty Bollinger Interview: The Hidden Causes of Pet Cancer (Part 2)
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- Introduction and Purpose of the Interview (0:00)

- Sedentary Lifestyle and Its Impact on Pet Health (1:25)

- Toxic Environments and Chemical Exposure (3:49)

- Dog Parks and Parasitic Issues (7:37)

- Mental and Physical Stimulation for Pets (16:19)

- Improving Pet Diets (16:45)

- Final Thoughts and Promotion of the Docu-Series (21:42)


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