DR. SAM BAILEY AND INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST JON RAPPOPORT DISCUSS SOLUTIONS TO OPEN CRIMINALITY

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TheTrooper
The prolific author and investigative journalist Jon Rappoport is back and had so much to talk about.
We discuss:
A major medical crime that alternative media won’t discuss
Why Jon doesn’t go to a GP
Why people are addicted to seeing allopathic doctors
The collusion of media, corporations and government
How the media fakes authenticity
The problems with the alternative media
The way we can remedy this global crisis
and much more!
Source: Dr. Sam Bailey