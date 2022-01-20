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[Bidan] Emerges
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160 views • January 20, 2022
* Joe thinks he ‘outperformed’ — everything is going great, right?
* His solution: more testing and endless shots.
* He wants everyone on the planet to be vaxxed.
* No one is listening to him any more.
* Companies are getting rid of mandates for workers.
* Israeli scientists are contradicting everything he said.
* People are admitting lockdowns were a mistake.
* U.K. is now heading in the right direction.
* Why is Biden telling you to mask up?
* This isn’t science; it’s mental illness.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292642773001
* His solution: more testing and endless shots.
* He wants everyone on the planet to be vaxxed.
* No one is listening to him any more.
* Companies are getting rid of mandates for workers.
* Israeli scientists are contradicting everything he said.
* People are admitting lockdowns were a mistake.
* U.K. is now heading in the right direction.
* Why is Biden telling you to mask up?
* This isn’t science; it’s mental illness.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292642773001
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