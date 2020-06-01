Health Officials Admit Virus Not As Deadly As Previously Thought: So Why Are We Still On Lockdown?

Spiro SkourasWe have started to see official government health institutions like the CDC for example, quietly admit that the virus is much less dangerous than what we were initially told?This is good news right? So why are hundreds of millions of people around the world still on some form of lockdown?Despite the virus appearing to slow down, the agendas attached to the crisis have not slowed.In this report, Spiro is joined by journalist and broadcaster Richie Allen of the Richie Allen Show to discuss and break down what we are witnessing unfold from the initial stages and potential source of the outbreak, to the new digitalized system of control being rolled out in its wake.Richie Allen Radio ShowRichie Allen TwitterRichie Allen YoutubeRichie Allen FacebookBoris Johnson to discuss coronavirus vaccine efforts with Bill and Melinda GatesJohnson Invites Trump to Attend Virtual Global Vaccine Summit on 4 JuneDr. Fauci backed funding for controversial Wuhan lab studying origin of coronavirusUK Health PassportGlobal Vaccine SummitPentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis