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No mask? BANK will close your account / How much sicker can it get and when will people wake up?
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21 views • January 15, 2021
JimMub - 13 Jan 2021
I am starting to hate the sheep as much as the corrupt government these days. All ganging up on us now. From Politicians Doctor's Scientists Police Pravda mainstream media to Supermarkets and bank's. All helping to bring in the great Reset. I remember when wearing a mask in a bank was frowned upon. Worst and worst....and people are still in silence following this nonsense rules.
I am starting to hate the sheep as much as the corrupt government these days. All ganging up on us now. From Politicians Doctor's Scientists Police Pravda mainstream media to Supermarkets and bank's. All helping to bring in the great Reset. I remember when wearing a mask in a bank was frowned upon. Worst and worst....and people are still in silence following this nonsense rules.
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