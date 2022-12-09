Twitter Files BOMBSHELL shows CDC censoring over covid coverup | Redacted with Clayton Morris

We learn more from the Twitter files. New emails show that Twitter has been taking censorship requests from the U.S. government for longer than we knew. The government was asking for posts about the U.S. Census to be removed and the CDC also had its own back channel for content removal.
