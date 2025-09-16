BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Paul List Explores AI's Threat to Humanity and the MOUNT DOOM Prophecy
DecentralizeTV
DecentralizeTVCheckmark Icon
347 followers
43 views • 24 hours ago

To learn more, visit: https://www.readmountdoom.com/



- Introduction and Personal Connections (0:30)

- Guest Introduction and Book Overview (2:48)

- Tolkien's Background and Code-Cracking (5:30)

- AI as an Oracle and the Turing Test (8:18)

- The Age of Attributism and Human Competency (11:56)

- Tolkien's Influence and the Inklings (17:42)

- The Mythology of Middle Earth (22:45)

- The Prophecy of Tolkien Revealed (26:18)

- The Role of AI in Modern Society (28:56)

- The Future of AI and Human Responsibility (31:20)

- Virtual Reality and Philosophical Concepts (31:51)

- Humorous Speculations on Future Technology (1:11:57)

- After Party Discussion and Serious Topics (1:13:24)

- AI and Humanity's Future (1:17:40)

- Ethical Considerations and AI's Impact (1:22:05)

- AI and Cryptocurrency (1:30:03)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNA) (1:32:12)

- AI and Language Translation (1:47:19)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:54:08)




