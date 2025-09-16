Paul List Explores AI's Threat to Humanity and the MOUNT DOOM Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://www.readmountdoom.com/
- Introduction and Personal Connections (0:30)
- Guest Introduction and Book Overview (2:48)
- Tolkien's Background and Code-Cracking (5:30)
- AI as an Oracle and the Turing Test (8:18)
- The Age of Attributism and Human Competency (11:56)
- Tolkien's Influence and the Inklings (17:42)
- The Mythology of Middle Earth (22:45)
- The Prophecy of Tolkien Revealed (26:18)
- The Role of AI in Modern Society (28:56)
- The Future of AI and Human Responsibility (31:20)
- Virtual Reality and Philosophical Concepts (31:51)
- Humorous Speculations on Future Technology (1:11:57)
- After Party Discussion and Serious Topics (1:13:24)
- AI and Humanity's Future (1:17:40)
- Ethical Considerations and AI's Impact (1:22:05)
- AI and Cryptocurrency (1:30:03)
- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNA) (1:32:12)
- AI and Language Translation (1:47:19)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:54:08)