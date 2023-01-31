DRAMATIC MOMENT RUSSIAN SOLDIERS ARE WIPED OUT ☄💀 BY ‘DEATH RAY’ WEAPON FIRED BY UKRAINE 🌞 THE SUN

Dramatic moment Russian soldiers are wiped out by ‘death ray’ weapon fired by Ukraine - https://www.youtube.com/@thesun





THIS is the moment a group of Russian soldiers are blown to bits by Ukrainians using an insane "death ray" weapon.





In the video, a group of Vladimir Putin's soldiers are seen wandering through a field littered with detonated mines.





They seem unaware until a moment later, many are killed and others are mortally wounded.





The weapon catapults through the oblivious soldiers, who clearly didn't see the attack coming.





The weapon used is thought to be a Ukrainian anti-tank missile shooter, the Stugna-P, according to users on Twitter.





The incredible weapon can pinpoint targets and penetrate armour up to 800mm thick, making the Russian soldiers an easy target.





The battlefield was covered in other explosion marks from Russian soldiers dying







Twitter users were amazed by the precision of the weapon.





One replied: "Whoever landed those three shots is, without a doubt, the best ATGM operator on earth. He's practically sniping with it."





After being struck by the killer weapon, two soldiers run back to try and save their comrades.





One social media user said: "I am surprised they went back for their wounded comrades.





Someone shared with me the above work was stolen from an investigative journalist…. So I did a little digging and came across the name, Dilyana Gaytandzhieva.





I don’t know 100% if the work was “stolen” or not, and frankly I don’t care, but a lot of the content & documents appears to originate from this journalist and at the very least, Dilyana’s hard work deserves to be looked at as well.





Giving what we are fighting against, I have the attitude of who cares who’s work it is, but I do understand & Dilyana appears to have put her herself in some very dangerous situations to find what she has uncovered. She has an incredible article. Make sure you read it. Clandestine also did a great job getting it out there.





Integrity matters and we should try our best to support each other, honestly. 🙏





