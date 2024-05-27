Create New Account
W.H.O. Fails to Secure Global Pandemic Treaty
East Ghost Reports
Published a day ago

A medical freedom rally against the World Health Organization was held outside of United Nations HQ in NYC. (5/25/2024) After two years of negotiations, the WHO failed to reach consensus on the Global Pandemic Treaty.

unglobalismwhopandemictreatyunitednationsmaskslockdowns

