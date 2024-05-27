W.H.O. Fails to Secure Global Pandemic Treaty

A medical freedom rally against the World Health Organization was held outside of United Nations HQ in NYC. (5/25/2024)
After two years of negotiations, the WHO failed to reach consensus on the Global Pandemic Treaty.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.