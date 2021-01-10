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It's about the Constitution | Diamond & Silk
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182 views • January 10, 2021
Diamond and Silk go off after the contentious events that took place at the Capitol this week: “it’s not just about an election, this is about our Constitutional rights,” and protecting us from the ‘tyranny’ of the government. - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear
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