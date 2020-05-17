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Coronavirus Vaccine To Contain RFID Tracker
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122 views • May 17, 2020
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The United States Federal Government has a plan to vaccinate every American citizen, which will include an RFID tag so that health care workers can track the GPS location and identity of the individual being injected. If this sounds like something out of dystopian society or an Orwellian nightmare, it is. And you may not have a choice in the matter. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The United States Federal Government has a plan to vaccinate every American citizen, which will include an RFID tag so that health care workers can track the GPS location and identity of the individual being injected. If this sounds like something out of dystopian society or an Orwellian nightmare, it is. And you may not have a choice in the matter. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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