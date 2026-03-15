LAWYER EXPLAINS How to Negotiate The Best Price

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Today I’m talking ALL about NEGOTIATING. Specifically, I’m talking about how to negotiate the price down on anything. Whether it’s a car, or electronics, or furniture--these are the strategies I’ve used as a lawyer to save thousands of dollars. Negotiating is a key skill that’s often overlooked. I think it’s important because whether you’re negotiating down a price, or negotiating up a salary, it’ll get you closer to your financial goals by either saving you money or allowing you to earn more money. This video focuses on negotiating down a price.

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Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.