Emerging Adults Need Transparent and Loving Guidance From Parents - Jim Burns
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
2 months ago


The emerging adult years are ones of exploration and change, and it’s a period that greatly differentiates from the culture many parents grew up in. Jim Burns is an accomplished author, podcaster, and founder of HomeWord. He’s an excellent authority on parenting and discipleship, and he has wonderful insight into how parents can keep in touch with their adult children while maintaining their biblical values, and still show godly love even when they disagree with their children on critical issues. This new generation, Jim explains, has certain distinctions, and one of them is that they view tolerance as a form of loving others. “We have to learn to be students of their culture without agreeing with them,” he shares. He talks about the “messy middle” where we can still lead with love without affirming sin.



TAKEAWAYS


It’s okay to share your own life experiences with your kids to help prepare them for the consequences of bad life choices


Kids want to see authenticity from their parents


We can guide our children to choose the master designer of our sexuality instead of what the culture promotes


If we live with integrity, our kids will see that modeled and learn from it



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Parenting Adult Children video: https://bit.ly/41e22lQ

A Student’s Guide to Sexual Integrity book: https://amzn.to/4iiPpMc

Doing Life With Your Adult Children book: https://amzn.to/4kjgXCV


🔗 CONNECT WITH JIM BURNS

Website: https://homeword.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Homeword

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjimburns/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@homeword

Podcast: https://homeword.com/jim-burns-podcast/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Keywords
childrenkidsemotionalparentsparentingteensadultsguidancetina griffincounter culture mom showjim burns
