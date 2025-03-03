Emerging Adults Need Transparent and Loving Guidance From Parents - Jim Burns





The emerging adult years are ones of exploration and change, and it’s a period that greatly differentiates from the culture many parents grew up in. Jim Burns is an accomplished author, podcaster, and founder of HomeWord. He’s an excellent authority on parenting and discipleship, and he has wonderful insight into how parents can keep in touch with their adult children while maintaining their biblical values, and still show godly love even when they disagree with their children on critical issues. This new generation, Jim explains, has certain distinctions, and one of them is that they view tolerance as a form of loving others. “We have to learn to be students of their culture without agreeing with them,” he shares. He talks about the “messy middle” where we can still lead with love without affirming sin.









TAKEAWAYS





It’s okay to share your own life experiences with your kids to help prepare them for the consequences of bad life choices





Kids want to see authenticity from their parents





We can guide our children to choose the master designer of our sexuality instead of what the culture promotes





If we live with integrity, our kids will see that modeled and learn from it









