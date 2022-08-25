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Its not war when more civilians get killed than military, it is genocide and murder
when collateral damage supersedes
when child trafficking is present, thats not war
when body organs are harvested from victims
when stealing a country gold, oil, antiquities natural resources, is not war but thievery
iraq, lib, sir oil
when more school hospitals, than military places
its ot war when drugs are involve afghan
Vietnam War: Gulf of Tonkin Incident
https://www.thoughtco.com/vietnam-war-gulf-of-tonkin-incident-2361345
Korean conflict
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_conflict