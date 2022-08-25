Its not war when more civilians get killed than military, it is genocide and murder





when collateral damage supersedes





when child trafficking is present, thats not war





when body organs are harvested from victims





when stealing a country gold, oil, antiquities natural resources, is not war but thievery

iraq, lib, sir oil





when more school hospitals, than military places





its ot war when drugs are involve afghan





Vietnam War: Gulf of Tonkin Incident

https://www.thoughtco.com/vietnam-war-gulf-of-tonkin-incident-2361345





Korean conflict

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_conflict