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Are MRIs safe?
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32 views • November 05, 2019
Are there any dangers associated with receiving an MRI and how exactly does an MRI work? Is it safe? Medical imaging, specifically magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), has come so far that we can create high resolution images of the entire body. The technology utilizes a cylindrical cavity surrounded by a giant electromagnet, and the magnetic field though the cavity is used to image body tissue.
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