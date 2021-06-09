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Crashing the Country: 3 Ways It's not going as Planned
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240 views • June 09, 2021
June 8, 2021
According to some, the deep state/cabal planned the pandemic and released it earlier than they wanted to in order to keep Donald Trump from securing a second term. They crashed the economy and would have kept it closed forever, had President Trump not acted quickly to demand a vaccine for those who wanted one. Trump, who knew that having a vaccine was the only way to get the country open again, pushed it through under an emergency declaration. His quick action prevented the globalists from bankrupting the country, instituting the Great Reset, and turning the US into a Marxist camp.
It didn't work, and their other plans to destroy America aren't going so well, either. The calamities created at the border and the programs to divide the country by race and faith have been recognized and rejected. Let's look at three battleground issues and see where we stand.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
According to some, the deep state/cabal planned the pandemic and released it earlier than they wanted to in order to keep Donald Trump from securing a second term. They crashed the economy and would have kept it closed forever, had President Trump not acted quickly to demand a vaccine for those who wanted one. Trump, who knew that having a vaccine was the only way to get the country open again, pushed it through under an emergency declaration. His quick action prevented the globalists from bankrupting the country, instituting the Great Reset, and turning the US into a Marxist camp.
It didn't work, and their other plans to destroy America aren't going so well, either. The calamities created at the border and the programs to divide the country by race and faith have been recognized and rejected. Let's look at three battleground issues and see where we stand.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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