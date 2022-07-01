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New pro-life battle Exposing the dangers of chemical abortions under the Biden regime
High Hopes
High Hopes
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92 views • July 01, 2022

LSNTV.


June 29, 2022.


With LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale on the ground, pro-life activists called for a ban on chemical abortions outside the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington D.C. With brick and mortar abortion mills closing every day, the Biden regime now becomes the largest abortion provider in America under HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. Speakers at the protest included pro-life warriors Rev. Pat Mahoney and Mark Harrington, among others.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1agaot-ban-chemical-abortions.html


Keywords
healthprotestdepartment of health and human servicesmedicinepro-lifewashington dcbandangersbattleactivistsxavier becerrabiden regimemark harringtonchemical abortionsabortion providerrev pat mahoney
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