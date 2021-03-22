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My LEG Workout in the Gym For Any Skill Level In a Hurry (20-30 min)
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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12 views • March 22, 2021
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#fitness #legday #resistance #allyouneed

I was not looking forward to this video! Leg day is my least favorite training day (yes, I know) simply because I usually do it in the morning and the amount of lactic acid is almost unbearable. In this last of the "in a hurry" series for the major movements, I go over my go to exercises if you only have 20-30 minutes in the gym, going in cold.

Although I do like programming specific free weight exercises to hit each muscle group, sometimes you just don't have the time, mental, or physical energy to balance for 15-25 sets!

When in a hurry for leg day (quads, hamstrings, hip complex), my go tos are the Sumo Deadlift and Squat variation. It's possible to hit all major muscle groups with different angles of these. We might only be missing some small hip flexors! See the video for explanation.

Part of resilience is physical fitness - your body's ability to cope and adapt when put under stress. There is no better way to teach your physiology to thrive under pressure than to put it there, VOLUNTARILY.

This routine takes no more than 30 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.
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Keywords
resistanceworkouttrainingfitnessstrengthconditioningleghypertrophy
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