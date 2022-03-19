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Russian Attack Helicopter in Combat
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220 views • March 19, 2022
"A group of KA-52 and MI-24 attack helicopters have landed troops and taken a military airfield in new footage published by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The clip shows a soldier's view of the helicopter using rockets and small arms to fire on Ukrainian air defense positions, which are camouflaged as bushes, and coming under fire themselves. The chopper is forced to make an emergency landing while the soldiers debarked to form a perimeter around the damaged aircraft. Despite coming under heavy fire, the crew were unharmed and were successfully evacuated by a second helicopter strike group." - RT News
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