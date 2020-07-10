Greece: Chaos and clashes hit Athens amid protest against new demonstration law

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Greece government’s move to introduce a new law designed to curb public demonstrations has – ironically – turned into mass clashes between police and protesters that flooded the streets of Athens. The law in question aims at restricting or banning demonstrations deemed dangerous for public safety.
Source : RT