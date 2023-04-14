Tom Renz | Thank You Ranchers and Farmers

I'm recieving a lot of messages from good farmers across the nation who are devestated to learn about the injection of #MRNA vaccines into their animals and the poisoning of their seeds and crops. As we expose #BigPharma we also need to support the great farmers of this country who have also been lied to and intentionally kept in the dark. My support for farmers and ranchers is unwavering and we will do everything we can to support them and ensure they also have #InformedConsent and are legally protected from potential liability. #HB1169 #Truth #GodWins #Vaccines #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.