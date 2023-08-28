LEOPARD 2(K) BEFORE THE LEOPARD 2A4 CAME THIS MONSTER. MODERN WARFARE IN WAR THUNDER

The (K) Doesn't stand for 1000 or the year 2000 It is a code to deceive the allies during the German tank renaissance in the late 60's and 70's. When they STILL were under the thumb of NATO and not a full member, hiding development of creatures like this. This is part Abrams but all German and where the line went after the shared development split in the early 70's. I almost beat 2 tanks at once with it!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.