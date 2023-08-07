China's Rising, But . . .

China has risen to be recognized as a major economic power this century. A motto of China's President Xi Jinping reportedly is “The rise of the East, and the decline of the West.” This rise of China has been concerning many in the West. Is China or Europe prophesied to economically dominate the world before Jesus returns? What about "peak China"? Did Peter Zeihan say that China might collapse in ten years? Might China's hukou system contribute to social unrest and other problems? Does the United Nations forecast that China's population will drop by 620 million people by the end of this century? Has Europe been taking steps to reduce China's influence in Latin America? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these matters.





