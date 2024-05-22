Create New Account
'Wont Back Ukraine Putin Wins NATO Nations Support- Blow To Zelensky- Allies U.S- UK- EU Watch
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized US and EU allies for their Ukraine strategy, which he claims has failed. Szijjarto pointed out how EU countries end up indirectly supporting Russia by buying Russian oil from third parties.

